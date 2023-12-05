Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $42.05. 13,712,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,792,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.28 billion, a PE ratio of -104.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

