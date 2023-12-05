Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.3% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UPS traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.70. The company had a trading volume of 890,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,480. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

