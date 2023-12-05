Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Sells $23,182,726.50 in Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) Director David Einhorn sold 519,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $23,182,726.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,248,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,292,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Einhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of Green Brick Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $18,743,574.90.

On Wednesday, September 6th, David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $38,785,500.00.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GRBK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 308,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $59.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $418.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.47 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 15.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,553,000 after acquiring an additional 99,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 136.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

