Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Plans — Dividend of $2.16

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 2.1589 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has raised its dividend by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to earn $12.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,148. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.20. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.23). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 49.24% and a net margin of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $424.73 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,182,000 after buying an additional 109,898 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $6,691,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 156.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 462.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading

