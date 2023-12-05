Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Insider Sells $3,378,000.00 in Stock

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Marciano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guess? alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of Guess? stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $3,406,500.00.

Guess? Stock Performance

GES stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.67. 644,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Guess? by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Guess? by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guess?

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.