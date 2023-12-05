Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 25,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 35,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on HTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.25 to C$2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

