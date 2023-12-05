Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $107.00

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €107.00 ($116.30) and last traded at €109.60 ($119.13), with a volume of 16277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €112.30 ($122.07).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €143.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.52.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

