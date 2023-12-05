Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Shares Down 27.3%

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares were down 27.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 151,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 111,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Happy Creek Minerals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.59.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.