Harmony (ONE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.29 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $201.51 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,130,782,337 coins and its circulating supply is 13,683,932,337 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

