Head to Head Contrast: NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) & Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX)

NORMA Group and Safe & Green are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NORMA Group and Safe & Green, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NORMA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Safe & Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A Safe & Green -85.63% -150.41% -59.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares NORMA Group and Safe & Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.2% of NORMA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Safe & Green shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Safe & Green shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NORMA Group and Safe & Green’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A $1.74 7.65 Safe & Green $18.67 million 0.44 -$8.32 million ($1.08) -0.46

NORMA Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Safe & Green. Safe & Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NORMA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NORMA Group beats Safe & Green on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers. The company also provides water management, emobility thermal management, and commercial and passenger vehicles solutions. NORMA Group SE was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Maintal, Germany.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction. It serves architects, landowners, builders, and developers. The company was formerly known as SG Blocks, Inc. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

