Head-To-Head Review: Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE) & Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) and Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Partners and Mirage Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Partners $18.88 billion 0.07 $355.07 million $3.89 9.63 Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.16 0.13

Global Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Mirage Energy. Mirage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

32.0% of Global Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Mirage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Global Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Mirage Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global Partners and Mirage Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Mirage Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Global Partners and Mirage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Partners 0.94% 24.37% 5.13% Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global Partners beats Mirage Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York. It is also involved in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels through rail from the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada. The company's Wholesale segment sells home heating oil, branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, diesel, kerosene, and residual oil, and propane to home heating oil retailers and wholesale distributors. This segment also aggregates crude oil through truck or pipeline in the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada, as well as transports it through rail and ships it through barge to refiners. Its Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub-jobbers; operates gasoline stations and convenience stores; and provides car wash, lottery, and ATM services, as well as leases gasoline stations. The company's Commercial segment sells and delivers unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, and bunker fuel to customers in the public sector, as well as to commercial and industrial end-users; and sells custom blended fuels. As of December 31, 2022, it had a portfolio of 1,673 owned, leased, and supplied gasoline stations, which included 353 directly operated convenience stores; and owned, leased, or maintained storage facilities at 24 bulk terminals with a collective storage capacity of 10 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Global Partners LP was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Mirage Energy

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc. and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

