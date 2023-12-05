Head-To-Head Review: True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) versus Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Free Report) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares True Nature and Siyata Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Nature N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A Siyata Mobile $8.47 million 0.78 -$15.30 million ($35.06) -0.10

True Nature has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Siyata Mobile.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Nature 0 0 0 0 N/A Siyata Mobile 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations for True Nature and Siyata Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Siyata Mobile has a consensus price target of $106.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2,872.07%. Given Siyata Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than True Nature.

Profitability

This table compares True Nature and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Nature N/A N/A -13,987.90% Siyata Mobile -221.78% -166.52% -116.95%

Risk & Volatility

True Nature has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siyata Mobile has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About True Nature

True Nature Holding, Inc. focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries. The company also offers VK7 Vehicle Kit and Uniden UV350 4G/LTE, an in-vehicle communication devices that incorporates voice, PoC, data, fleet management solutions, and other Android based applications for professional vehicles, such as trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, and other enterprise vehicles. In addition, it provides cellular amplifiers to boost the cellular signal inside homes, buildings, and vehicles. The company offers its products under the Uniden Cellular and Siyata brand names. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

