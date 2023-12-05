Hedera One Day Volume Reaches $75.97 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and $75.97 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001881 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,564,471,855 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,564,471,854.922604 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06560197 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $114,100,763.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

