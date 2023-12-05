HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) EVP Sells $1,001,541.60 in Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:DINO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,109,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,853,000 after buying an additional 357,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after purchasing an additional 126,016 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

