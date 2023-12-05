Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund (LON:HMSF) Shares Down 1.4%

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Ltd (LON:HMSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.61). Approximately 36,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,760% from the average daily volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.65).

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £47.79 million and a PE ratio of -51.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.

About Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Limited, formerly BlueCrest AllBlue Fund Limited, is an investment company. The Funds’ investment objective is to seek to provide consistent returns with low volatility through an investment policy of investing substantially all of its assets in the Highbridge multi strategy fund (the Underlying Fund) or any successor vehicle of the Underlying Fund.

