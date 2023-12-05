Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Trading Down 1.6%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 266.15 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 269.50 ($3.40). 62,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 345,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.46).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOWL. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 370 ($4.67) to GBX 400 ($5.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BOWL

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

About Hollywood Bowl Group

The company has a market cap of £462.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,497.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.77.

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.