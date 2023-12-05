Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $128.84 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $128.84 million and approximately $59.03 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 106,801,377.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.10762546 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $25,046,074.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

