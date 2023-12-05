Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Trading Down 0.6%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.77 and last traded at $34.77. 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.2139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

