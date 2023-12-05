Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $321,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 353,135 shares in the company, valued at $81,079,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80.

On Monday, October 2nd, Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.72. 387,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.30 and a 200-day moving average of $202.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $162.39 and a one year high of $236.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.