Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karna Nisewaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $23,544.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

CDNS stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $279.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

