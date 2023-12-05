Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 3,235 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $64,894.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,798.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. 185,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,576. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $533.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $57,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 49.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

