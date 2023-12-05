Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 3,235 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $64,894.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,798.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Castle Biosciences Price Performance
Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. 185,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,576. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $533.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
