Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 3,235 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $64,894.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,798.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. 185,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,576. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $533.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

About Castle Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $57,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 49.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

