Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Sells 122 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) EVP Robert W. Harrison sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $20,356.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,151.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.11. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $178.33. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clean Harbors

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.