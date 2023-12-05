Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Chairman Sells 100,765 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,387. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

