Insider Selling: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. 2,448,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,643. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $857,583,000 after purchasing an additional 472,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $603,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,338,000 after purchasing an additional 415,512 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $173,336,000 after purchasing an additional 696,750 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.