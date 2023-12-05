Insider Selling: Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Insider Sells 53,367 Shares of Stock

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Marqeta stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. 4,140,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,407. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.84. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.24 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. Research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

