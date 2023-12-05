Insider Selling: Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) insider Ian Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48), for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,199.70).

Metro Bank Price Performance

LON:MTRO traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 38.50 ($0.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,161. Metro Bank Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 34.48 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.80 ($1.99). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.52. The company has a market capitalization of £66.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3,830.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading

