Insider Selling: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells 974 Shares of Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer James Prentiss Donohue sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.27, for a total transaction of C$39,222.98.

Open Text Stock Up 0.2 %

OTEX stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$54.63. 450,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.69. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of C$37.40 and a 1-year high of C$57.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.19. The company has a market cap of C$14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Open Text from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.