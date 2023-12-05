Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.2 %
Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.78. 3,198,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,644,320. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $296.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.99. The company has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.56, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.74.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.
