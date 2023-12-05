Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $202,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,656,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PLXS stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.10. 93,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,024. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.09. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $83.84 and a 52-week high of $115.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Plexus by 680.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Plexus by 294.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Plexus by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

