Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Post stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.41. The company had a trading volume of 732,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $98.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

