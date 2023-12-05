Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells 2,868 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $29,655.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $12,550.40.

On Monday, October 23rd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $9,886.40.

On Friday, September 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $12,443.84.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. 174,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,416. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $444.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,326,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after buying an additional 242,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pulmonx by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 205,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pulmonx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 246,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

