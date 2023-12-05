Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells 1,474 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.77. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.19 and a twelve month high of $173.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 92.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

