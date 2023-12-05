Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells 3,865 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.52. 625,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.79. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $55.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.