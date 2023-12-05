Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $209.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 62,370 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 784.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

