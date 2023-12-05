Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.36

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 701728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Trading Down 3.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Instacart will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at $189,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CART. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,544,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,469,000. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. purchased a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,163,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,424,000.

About Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

