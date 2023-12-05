Internet Computer Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.28 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.28 billion and $66.69 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $5.07 or 0.00011477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00055492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001845 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 510,217,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,831,551 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

