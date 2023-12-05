Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.31 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and $66.27 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $5.13 or 0.00011653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00055156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00022485 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001872 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004057 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 510,217,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,832,172 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

