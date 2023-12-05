Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 352,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 140,577 shares.The stock last traded at $34.74 and had previously closed at $34.98.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 523.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 69,179 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 447.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 517,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after buying an additional 422,983 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.