Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 352,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 140,577 shares.The stock last traded at $34.74 and had previously closed at $34.98.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
