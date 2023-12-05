Investors Purchase Large Volume of ZoomInfo Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,988 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 127% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,592 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after buying an additional 13,211,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909,420 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,987,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

