IOTA (MIOTA) One Day Volume Hits $98.19 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 83.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $965.07 million and $98.19 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,038,128,133 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

