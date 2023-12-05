IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Financial Survey

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and IRadimed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

NeuroOne Medical Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. IRadimed has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.30%. Given IRadimed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IRadimed is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -788.98% -148.35% -113.96% IRadimed 25.92% 23.19% 19.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and IRadimed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $170,000.00 247.64 -$10.00 million ($0.61) -2.89 IRadimed $53.30 million 9.96 $12.83 million $1.29 32.63

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IRadimed beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About IRadimed

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.