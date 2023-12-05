iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Lifted by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,405,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,380,395. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.77. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2889 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

