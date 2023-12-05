iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,047,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,835,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

