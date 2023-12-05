iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,035,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,236 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $194,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.27. 877,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.