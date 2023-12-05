iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 127,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,234,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.09. 1,978,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,992. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

