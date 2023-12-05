iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is MML Investors Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,179,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,802 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $293,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.19. 986,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.