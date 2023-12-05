Jai Shah Sells 25,000 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Masco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Institutional Trading of Masco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. United Bank grew its stake in Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

