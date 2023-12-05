Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.25 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $97,430.72 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 46.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016776 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,993.30 or 1.00020032 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009732 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008153 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003459 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0050751 USD and is up 23.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $114,205.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

