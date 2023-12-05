Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $128,484.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $142,692.00.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $7.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.80. 365,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,558. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.68 and a 200-day moving average of $266.38. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEN

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.