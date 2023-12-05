Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lifted by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,798 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,608,000 after purchasing an additional 990,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.10. 2,359,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,477,285. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

